MIDDLEBURY – On May 20, the Middlebury Garden Club held its annual plant sale in downtown Middlebury on the village green. Gardeners found flowers, herbs, vegetables and other plants from members’ gardens ready for planting. Proceeds benefited the club’s community service programs and maintenance of the Sheldon Museum gardens. Unsold plants have been donated to area nonprofit groups, according to club member Nancy Merle.