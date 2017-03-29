Ground Round coming to Rutland

RUTLAND — Just in time for the summer season, there’s a new Ground Round Grill & Bar restaurant coming to town replacing the Ponderosa Steakhouse on Route 7 in front of the Diamond Run Mall.

“This is an exciting change for our restaurant and we’re pleased to offer a newly renovated facility with a Ground Round brand and menu many of our guests and community members know and have enjoyed in other areas,” states Tom Maniery, partner and continuing local owner/operator of the new restaurant. Other nearby Ground Rounds are located in Plattsburgh and Johnson City, NY, and in Bangor, Hallowell and Saco, Maine. The Ground Round is a meeting place where families, friends and sports fans can gather to enjoy a wide selection of food and drink – in a comfortable, relaxed setting, at affordable prices.

The newly renovated restaurant will feature a two-room concept, with an atmosphere that is fun and inviting for families in the dining room, and enjoyable for adults meeting friends who want to enjoy the game in the new Sports Bar & Lounge with multiple HD televisions. The same great menu will be available in both rooms, and a new outdoor patio is also being planned.

“We’ve enjoyed operating our Ponderosa restaurant as an active community member in Rutland, and thank all our guests for their support over the years,” says Maniery. “The change will offer a new facility and ambiance, expanded menu, and a new and unique casual dining option for the area.” The restaurant will close for final renovations in April and while closed, the team plans to hire and train more than 75 employees and open for business later in May, just in time to welcome the summer season.

“The Ground Round in Rutland is one of three new units we expect to open this year, and will feature many of our exciting new facility design elements, and our newly launched menu of products and beverages,” says Jack Crawford, President & CEO of Ground Round Independent Owners Cooperative, LLC (IOC).

About Ground Round IOC Ground Round IOC is a Franchisee owned and led Cooperative, LLC, with headquarters based in Freeport, Maine, and operates Ground Round restaurants located in 10 states spread throughout the Midwest and Northeast areas of the United States. For more information, visit www.groundround.com.