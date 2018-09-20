× Expand Library of Congress photo Tom Pinsonneault of Orwell remembers growing up in Vermont during the 1950s. Pictured: A Boy Scout troop meeting circa 1955-56.

ORWELL | I think I always wanted to be a Boy Scout. I don’t know why. When I was nine years old, in 1956, and growing-up in Bennington, Vt., I used to eavesdrop on the Baptist Church’s Scout Troop 53 meetings from a ground level basement window. They shooed me away so many times that they finally caved-in and let me participate (unofficially) until I turned the legal age and could join officially. I especially liked the idea of earning medals and badges. I was absolutely astounded when our scoutmaster, Leonard Black, was awarded a special services medal. It was a silver beaver dangling from a fancy ribbon. Incredible. I knew I wanted to achieve something like that.

Determined to bedeck myself with medals and patches which, obviously, would reflect my heroism and genius I actively set-about participating in scouting. Then, one day, someone (my parents), pointed-out that I was a Catholic and should associate myself with “your own kind.” Horrors. Was I about to experience the Second Fall of Rome? What would I do? Luckily, Mr. Black was an understanding man and I was easily transferred to Catholic scouting in the form of Troop 45.

The move took its toll as adjustment became difficult and I lost sight of the Golden Fleece, if only temporarily, but long enough for myself and a few friends to be relegated to the Goof-Off Patrol. However, when I came to my senses and realized that they did not make a patch for my uniform illustrating “goof-offs” I decided that being a goof-off had its pluses but nothing that I could literally put my hands on and more importantly, on my uniform. And thus was formed the Rattlesnake Patrol.

The reform took root slowly, but eventually I rose to the rank of First Class Scout while in my freshman year at Bennington Catholic High School. Things were looking great.

One day, while thumbing through my Boy Scout handbook and looking at different patches and medals I stumbled across the “d Altare Dei Award. This was the highest award given in Catholic Scouting. Wouldn’t that look wonderful on my uniform? Achieving this award would shatter everyone’s memory of my weak moments in scouting. All I needed was a sponsor.

Father Fradette, my high school ethics instructor (and my mentor as an altar boy and a choir boy) gladly volunteered valuable time from his pastoral duties to sponsor me in my endeavors. His role, on my behalf, became that of guidance counselor, director of activities to ensure completion of steps required of the Ad Altare Dei Award and facilitator. Never did I imagine that such a man of rank in the church would sponsor me. Fradette, later, was named papal ambassador or monseigneur (or both), I’m not sure. How could I not succeed with a “top gun” of the Vatican to guide me?

Fulfilling the requirements seemed to consume all of my spare time. After what seemed like weeks, at last, the final hurdle was set before me. I was to spend an entire day with the Catholic brothers at the Holy Cross novitiate and keep a log. This was to be followed by a formal board of review at Christ the King Church in Rutland, 60 miles away. Fradette paved the way as facilitator with a few telephone calls. I like to think he threw a little of his weight around in the process.

To be continued.

– Writer Tom Pinsonneault lives in Orwell, Vt.

Editor’s note: Part one of a series.