Gun control: Scott delivers action plan

Photo provided Gov. Phil Scott delivered a memo outlining immediate and longer-term actions to maintain the safest, healthiest and strongest communities and schools. Pictured: Scott at a 2017 news conference.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivered a memo to the Vermont Legislature last week outlining actions he’d like to work with the legislature on to maintain the safety of local schools.

On Feb. 15, Scott said, “...Quite honestly, in the aftermath of Florida, this situation in Fair Haven has jolted me. Especially after reading the affidavit and realizing that only by the grace of God, and the courage of a young woman who spoke up, did we avert a horrific outcome... I’ve been asking myself whether we are doing everything we can to protect our kids?...”

According to Scott’s communications aide Rebecca Kelley, following delivery of the memo Feb. 22, he made the following statement to a group of reporters gathered outside the House chamber:

“Vermont is currently the healthiest and safest state in America. We also have some of the best – and safest – schools in the country. Yet, as recent events have made clear, Vermont is not immune to the risk of extreme violence in our schools or communities. As I said last week, the details of a near tragedy here in Vermont have shaken me. And I – along with many others – are reexamining what we can do to keep our kids and communities safer... I shared a memo with legislative leaders outlining an action plan to answer that very question.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that no single solution or combination of actions will eliminate 100 percent of the risk. But, I remain fully committed to working with the Legislature, and community stakeholders, to reduce the risk of violence in our communities, while preserving our Constitutional rights as Vermonters and Americans.

“The action plan I’ve proposed covers what we can do immediately to keep our kids safe, as well as longer-term strategies. It includes both legislative and administrative actions. And, it focuses in three core areas:

“First, strengthening school security;

“Second, keeping guns out of the hands of the people who should not have them; and

“Finally, promoting safe and healthy communities... I’ve directed the Vermont State Police, in coordination with our school security liaison officer, to conduct security assessments of all schools over the next several weeks. Additionally, I’ve proposed School Safety Grants – requesting we make $5 million available for security grants that can be quickly deployed... And, I’d encourage the Legislature to consider a shield law to protect the identity of those brave individuals who speak up. Next, we can take immediate action on gun safety. Specifically, I’ve asked the Legislature to pass S.221 and send it to me before Town Meeting break and make it effective upon passage...

“I’ve also asked the Legislature to continue their work to pass: H.422, which would reduce the connection between guns and domestic violence; H. 675, which would clarify a judges’ discretion to require high-risk individuals to turn over all guns and dangerous weapons; and H. 876 to solidify the Federal Ban on Bump Stocks... .”

Scott added that he wants to restore the foundation of Vermont’s mental health system, as well as expand the services of the state’s Adverse Childhood Experiences program.