Gun owners react to bump stock issue

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Vermont Field Sports manager Greg Boglioli: “Hunters wouldn’t use bump stocks.”

MIDDLEBURY | Lawmakers from Vermont want to close the so-called bump stock loophole, but gun owners in the state say the effort would have little impact, other than to give government more control over guns.

In the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., signed on to sponsor the end of the sale of bump stocks.

Currently, the National Firearms Act allows gun owners to purchase a bump stock, and similar devices, for semiautomatic weapons, enabling them to fire at the same rate as automatic weapons.

Leahy and Sanders joined with other senators to introduce the Automatic Gun Fire Prevention Act put forward by Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Oct. 4.

According to a news release signed by the bump stock bill’s sponsors, the legislation would “ban the sale, transfer, importation, manufacture or possession of bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar accessories that accelerate a semi-automatic rifle’s rate of fire.” Hunting accessories would be exempt, as would devices used by law enforcement and the government.

On the day following the Las Vegas killings, Sanders was among the first to politicize the tragedy.

“Last night’s attack is the deadliest mass shooting in our country’s modern history, and this year there have been more mass shootings than days in the year. In light of the terrible tragedy in Las Vegas and mass shootings across the country, it should be clear to all that we have got to do everything we can to stop guns from falling into the hands of people who should not have them. It is long past time for Congress to take action on gun safety to save innocent lives,” Sanders said.

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., also weighed in on the tragedy: “What will it take to pass common sense gun laws that take guns out of the hands of people who should not have them?”

According to Evan Hughes, vice president of the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, it’s too early after the Las Vegas shootings to make regulatory changes or enact new legislation.