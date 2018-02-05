H.S. students can learn about agriculture careers

MIDDLEBURY | All high school and college students interested in exploring career opportunities in agribusiness and other ag industries are invited to attend Agriculture Career Day, Feb. 10 in Burlington.

University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H and the Animal and Veterinary Sciences Department will sponsor the free event at the Dudley H. Davis Center on the UVM campus from 9 a.m. to noon.

The program includes welcome remarks by Chuck Ross, UVM Extension director, followed by career presentation lightning rounds and roundtable in-depth conversations with participating businesses and organizations.

According to UVM’s Wendy Sorell, representatives from feed companies, food manufacturing, dairy and equine farm management, agronomy, ag internships, youth farm education and allied industries will speak to the group. Many of the presenters are UVM graduates or affiliates.

To register, or if requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, please contact Wendy Sorrell, UVM 4-H livestock educator, at (802) 651-8343, ext. 513, or wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu by Feb. 1.