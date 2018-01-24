H3N2 flu strain hits Addison, Rutland counties

MIDDLEBURY | According to Vermont Department of Health officials, flu has hit Addison and Rutland counties. However, it is reported to be widespread across the state.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D., said that residents should not be complacent, especially since the current flu vaccine being administered around the area is less effective against the strain of virus that’s now circulating.

“This version of the flu can result in more severe illness, with more severe consequences for some people, though even regular flu can be pretty unpleasant,” Levine said. “The H3N2 flu strain is what we are mainly seeing in Vermont and around the country.”

According to Levine, the highest risk for the H3N2 flu include adults over 50, pregnant women, young children, and anyone with chronic health conditions, notably asthma and diabetes, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

“While the vaccine is less effective against H3N2, it works well against other flu strains that are circulating,” Levine noted.

“If you start having flu symptoms, talk to your doctor about antiviral treatment right away. Antiviral drugs are most effective within the first 48 hours of the onset of illness,” Levine said.

“ H3N2 flu viruses seem to be the main viruses this season,” Natasha Withers, D.O., told the Eagle.

Withers is the medical director of primary care services and chief of family medicine at UVM Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. She is an osteopathic physician by training, which, she noted, means that she incorporates the mind, body, and spirit into her practice.

“These viruses tend to be associated with more complications especially in the vulnerable populations, namely the elderly and young children. Also, the flu vaccine effectiveness tends to be lower against H3N2,” Withers said.

Withers told the Eagle that there are several ways for readers to stay healthy and reduce infection during the current outbreak:

1. Clean all surfaces with a disinfectant to minimize contact with harmful germs

2. Wash your hands with soap and water. This is the best, but if not available, alcohol-based sanitizer is a good alternative

3. Try to avoid direct contact with people who may have the flu, and

4. Avoid touching your nose and mouth unless you have clean hands.

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

Contact your doctor or a health clinic for details on what to do. Find more information about flu prevention and treatment: Healthvermont.gov/flu.