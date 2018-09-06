Hallquist gets HRC support

× Expand File photo Vermont Democrat Christine Hallquist became the first transgender person in the nation to win a major party’s nomination for governor.

BURLINGTON | With only two months left until the 2018 midterm elections, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) joined Christine Hallquist (D) and other key leaders at Burlington City Hall last week for a campaign news conference regarding Hallquist’s bid to be the next governor of Vermont against Gov. Phil Scott (R).

In August, Hallquist became the first transgender person to win a major party’s nomination for governor.

Hallquist is recognized as a former utility executive and businessperson, and a strong advocate for LGBTQ equality; her campaign platform states the candidate is committed to bringing “effective and progressive solutions” to the policy issues to Vermont.

Last week’s news conference came on the heels of endorsements for Hallquist’s campaign, including from several left-leaning groups such as Justice Democrats, Pride Fund to End Gun Violence, the National Center for Transgender Equality and Women for Justice.

HRC describes itself as “a civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.”