Hallquist outpaces Scott in total votes

Despite losing part of his base to a rival conservative candidate, Gov. Phil Scott Aug. 14 won the Republican gubernatorial primary and now must face Christine Hallquist, a liberal Democrat and the nation’s first transgender major-party nominee for governor.

After a raucous internecine battle over gun control measures Scott signed into law in the spring, Scott emerged a big winner against fellow Republican Keith Stern, garnering 65.2 percent of the vote with 264 of 275 districts reporting. The incumbent governor defeated the Springfield resident by a vote of 23,328 to 11,370.

Scott touted a 19-month record as governor that included reducing income tax rates by $30 million, eliminating the tax on Social Security for some Vermonters, and preventing a $71 million property tax rate increase. He said his administration has expanded treatment for opiate addiction, invested millions in affordable housing and presided over a 4,500-person rise in the labor force.

Hallquist, the former CEO of the Vermont Electric Cooperative, ran on a highly progressive agenda of universal health care, a $15 minimum wage, 90 percent renewable energy by 2050, and high-speed fiber-optic internet for every home. She defeated her three rivals by garnering 26,548 votes.

Other races of interest:

In the first state primary election since the 2016, Vermonters cast their ballots Tuesday for a variety of candidates including governor, the U.S. Senate and House, several state-office posts, and state legislative spots.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Sen. Bernie Sanders easily won while running on the Democratic Party ballot. Sanders’ challenger on the Republican side will be H. Brooke Paige, who narrowly defeated Lawrence Zupan by a count of 9,521 to 9,088.

Paige also won the Republican nomination for U.S. House, setting up a run against Democrat U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, who handily defeated Dan Freilich. The Washington resident has said he plans to withdraw from the race to let the Vermont GOP pick a better-known candidate to run against Sanders and Welch.

In addition to challenged U.S. House and U.S. Senate races, Paige ran unopposed for attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, and auditor of accounts, all on the Republican ticket.

In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican House Minority Leader Don Turner ran unopposed and received 27,431 votes. Turner will face incumbent Democrat Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, who also ran unopposed and received 57,004 votes.

Keith Stern’s perceived lack of polish and weakness in discussing a variety of issues, turned off enough Republicans to send the governor on to the general election in November.

Guns and betrayal:

In his race against the governor, Stern made the governor’s flip-flop on gun control the primary focus of his campaign.

Scott supported gun-control measures earlier this year which angered many conservative voters. But in the end, Stern’s perceived lack of polish and weakness in discussing a variety of issues helped Scott skate to victory.

Stern didn’t mince words when it came to criticizing Scott for embracing left-wing social agendas.

“Our governor has forgotten who elected him and why,” Stern posted Monday on his campaign’s Facebook page. “He has turned his back on the gun owners groups who he met with and promised there would be no gun legislation signed by him. Then he took the opportunity to rub their faces in it as he made a big show of it signing it outside the capital with gun owners watching.”

Open primary:

Since Vermont law calls for open primary elections, voters are not required to register with a political party. Three ballots are issued — Democrat, Republican and independent — with voters choosing one of the three. Winners of Vermont primary elections are decided by a voting plurality: the candidate with the highest number of votes wins. Primary candidates in the Green Mountain State can win even without a majority of votes cast. However, if a tie occurs, a runoff election must follow by law.

Note: A version of this story was first published by True North Reports.