Hannaford Career Center Honor Society inducts students

MIDDLEBURY — The Patricia A. Hannaford Career Center inducted twenty-three students into the National Technical Honor Society on Thursday March 23, 2017. The mission of NTHS is to honor student achievement and leadership in career and technical education, promote educational excellence, award scholarships, and enhance career opportunities. The induction ceremony recognizes deserving technical center students and increases community awareness of the talents and abilities of the young people and adults who choose technical education pathways to a successful future.

The ceremony was held in the Middlebury Union High School auditorium. NTHS advisor, Brenda Logee, conducted the ceremony and gave the address to the inductees. Current NTHS members assisted in the ceremony The ceremony was followed by a reception of cake and punch for all students and guests.

The following are the 2017 National Technical Honor society Inductees: Lillian Clark (Design & Illustration), Finn Clements (Engineering Design), Keion Correll (Engineering Design), Breanna De Smit (Engineering Design), Norah Deming (Design & Illustration), Malcolm Donovan-Cook (Addison Repertory Theater), Emma Duprey (Medical Professions), Ashlynn Foster (Sustainable Agriculture), Brandon Hanley (Engineering Design), Alexa Lapiner (Design & Illustration), Satchel McLaughlin (Design & Illustration), Melina Myers (Medical Professions), Brooke Perlee (Medical Professions), Kiana Plouffe (Medical Professions), Andrew Raymond (Engineering Design), Brooke Rubright (Design & Illustration), Alyssa Saunders (Medical Professions), Lilia Smith (Design & Illustration), Adam Whitcomb (Natural Resource Management), Willem Wormer (Engineering Design).