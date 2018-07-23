Hannaford lab will host ‘makerspace’ this fall

× Expand Middlebury College photo David Cole and Kate La Riviere toured the Hannaford Career Center’s construction trades lab, which will serve as part of the new makerspace in September.

MIDDLEBURY | According to Robert Keren of Middlebury College’s news office, there is a maker movement afoot in Addison County, and the Patricia A. Hannaford Career Center together with Middlebury College and a handful of local residents are leading the way toward the creation of a public maker space in Middlebury.

In a campus report, Keren links the “maker movement” to the increasing number of people who employ do-it-yourself (DIY) and do-it-with-others (DIWO) techniques and processes to develop products or devices needed for specific purposes.

As envisioned, the Addison County Makerspace will comprise more than 20,000 square feet at the Hannaford Career Center, including the existing industrial design and fabrication lab, engineering and architectural design lab, construction trades lab, computer lab, visual communications lab, costume shop, and commercial kitchen—all found inside the career center located on Charles Avenue in Middlebury.

Partnering with the Hannaford Career Center in the development of the maker space are the following:

• Middlebury College’s Fund for Innovation, which allocated $30,000 to create an internship program for undergraduates seeking to teach, mentor, or collaborate with others at the makerspace.

• The Addison County Economic Development Corporation, which donated $1,000 toward the creation of the Addison County Makerspace in existing classrooms and workshops at the Career Center.

- A crowd funding campaign that has raised nearly $6,000 to date to “provide workspace, job skills training, a place to be creative and explore interests, and an incubator for people of all ages to dream big and bring their ideas to life.”

• The Town of Middlebury donated $1,000 from the Middlebury Business Development Fund.

• Local residents and businesspeople, many of whom who participated in the Maker Faire open house at the Career Center in February of this year. Taking it one step further, David Cole, class of ’92, the founder of Mechanical Advantage LLC, a Middlebury machine shop, sees the maker movement as an engine for economic development. “I am hoping that the maker space will lead to the creation of more technical jobs that pay well right here in Addison County,” Cole explained.

Kate La Riviere, the career center’s community outreach coordinator, says the Hannaford Career Center administration is 100 percent behind the idea of turning the building into a community maker space under the aegis of the Adult Education Program.

The internship program at the maker space (located about one mile from campus) will be administered by the College’s Center for Careers and Internships, and will be open to all Middlebury College undergraduates.