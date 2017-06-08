Hannaford students keep on truckin’ with new course

× Expand Photo provided High school students are on track to earn their CDLs this spring after completing a new truck driving course sponsored by the Hannaford Career Center.

EAST MIDDLEBURY — Instructor Len Schmidt of Addison County’s Hannaford Career Center is looking for a few good truck drivers. If you think you might fit the bill, then the center’s new CDL (commercial driver’s license) course may just be your ticket for a professional driving career that can pay $20 per hour or more.

“The Career Center has been running CDL driver training in Addison County this year in an awesome collaboration with Giroux General Transport,” according to Len Schmidt, adult technical education and coop coordinator at the center in Middlebury. “Giroux provides the training, and the Valley Bible Church in East Middlebury provides a practice driving range.”

It may seem unusual for a local church community to donate its parking lot space for a vocational truck-driving course, but it’s a great way for churchgoers to help young people learn important skills for lifelong careers. Also, students interested in local farming or other agribusiness opportunities are invited to take a look at the new course; after all, many farms and other agriculture-related businesses and services employ skilled truck drivers.

“Four high school students and one adult student are on track to earn their CDLs this spring,” Schmidt told the Eagle. Four of the five course participants are Addison County students with the fifth class member being an older adult interested in a career change.

Students learn to drive big rigs using three different state-of-the-art tractors and trailer combinations.

“Participants also get to drive a sleeper cab and a trailer that’s 40-feet long,” Schmidt said.

With both empty and loaded trailers, students get a unique hands-on experience of steering the rigs in various conditions.

“And for a real on-the-road experience, we drive to Giroux’s in Barre a few times with fully loaded trailers, too,” Schmidt added.

The CDL program is designed for young people and older adults, according to Schmidt.

“Truck driving isn’t just for guys. It’s also an ideal course for young and older women looking for a good-paying career,” he stressed.

“I’d like to see more women get involved in the industry.”

To learn more about the Hannaford Career Center’s CDL course, contact instructor Len Schmidt at (802) 382-1005.