Happy birthday Dr. Seuss!

× Expand Photo by Cassandra Loucy Nola Kevra peeks out from behind her well loved copy of The Lorax, joined by her assistant Bjorn.

MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Bookshop hosted Nola Kevra performing a live reenactment of the beloved Dr. Seuss book The Lorax on March 2, in celebration of the late author’s birthday.

Ripton resident Kevra — owner of the organic produce operation Nola’s Secret Garden — uses children’s books like The Lorax and Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree to help educate children about both the fun and the importance of gardening, and protecting the environment.

Kevra and her young assistant Bjorn, narrated the story, adding in creative sound effects and props, and involving the audience at key moments.

For those unfamiliar, the book tells the story of the Lorax, who speaks for the trees when the Once-ler comes into the beautiful valley where the Lorax lives and begins chopping down Truffula trees.

The Once-ler begins to produce “Thneeds” with the lovely wool-like foliage from the Truffula trees. When he realizes that people will pay for a “Thneed”, he build a factory. His factory grows and grows, and he continues to chop down trees until there are none left, and no wildlife remaining in the once beautiful area.

The Once-ler is forced to close his factory, and realizes that all along, the Lorax was trying to make him realize what would happen if he didn’t stop chopping trees, and polluting the air and streams with his factory.

As the Lorax sadly leaves the valley, the Once-ler spots a monument engraved with the word UNLESS. The Once-ler ponders it for years, and finally realizes the message the Lorax was leaving behind.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

After she finished telling the story, Kevra offered her own insight about what a “thneed” might represent.

“I think a ‘Thneed’ is a name for ‘Things you think you need, but you really don’t,’” she told the crowd.

She emphasized this point by showing around a catalogue from which you could purchase an inflatable dinosaur for your front yard, or a pre-lit plastic Christmas tree.

After the event, attendants were served “Truffula Fruit,” cookies and granola inspired by the story, and were given their very own packets of “Truffula Seeds” to take home and plant in their own gardens. The seeds came from Kevra’s own garden, and families in attendance received seeds for beans, pea plants, and more.

“And please don’t tell me you don’t have enough time for gardening,” she told the crowd. “If you think you don’t have time for a garden, just grab a cup, fill it with dirt, and plant the seed in there.”

March 2 has also been designated as Read Across America Day by the National Education Association. Each year on the second day of March, thousands of schools, libraries, and community centers participate in the event. What better way is there to honor the birthday of an author as celebrated as Dr. Seuss than to read a book?