RUTLAND — On June 21 at 1:02 a.m., Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle that was traveling south on South Main Street in Rutland City. The vehicle in question was operating without its headlights on and was issued a violation. Investigation revealed that the operator, Bruce Lockerby, 56, had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Lockerby was transported to the VSP Rutland Barracks where he was subsequently processed for DUI.