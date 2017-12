× Expand Photo by Christine Steadman

FERRISBURGH | Recently, members of the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church gathered to assemble 142 health kits used by the United Methodist Committee on Relief. The kits are given by churches during natural disasters. A kit includes a washcloth, towel, tooth and paste, nail clippers/file, comb, and soap all in a gallon plastic bag. Local Methodist churches may be opened as shelters, too.