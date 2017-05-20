Heroin allegedly found in Bristol man’s auto

× Expand VSP photo Benjamin Broughton

NEW HAVEN — On May 7, Vermont State Police received a call about a male who appeared to be passed out inside his vehicle while parked in a pull off on Munger Street in New Haven. Before VSP troopers arrived, Bristol Rescue members arrived on the scene and reported that the male was acting strangely and he was trying to leave.

Bristol Rescue members advised the VSP that Benjamin Broughton, 36, of Bristol was showing signs indicative of opiate usage. Broughton consented to a search of his vehicle; evidence of heroin usage was located.

Broughton was cleared on scene by medical staff and subsequently arrested for the offense of possession of heroin and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in New Haven for processing. He was later released on a citation. Broughton was additionally issued a Vermont civil violation for driving with a suspended license.