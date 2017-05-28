High speed chase on Plank Road ends in rollover

NEW HAVEN — On the afternoon of May 16, Vermont State Police troopers observed a 2005 Ford Explorer SUV traveling at a high rate of speed on Plank Road in New Haven.

Troopers attempted to stop the truck but failed and they began a high-speed pursuit of the SUV down the road.

After chasing the SUV for several miles, troopers observed the Ford leaving the roadway and overturning. The vehicle was traveling too fast for the road conditions, said police.

Troopers arrived at the rollover site and found driver Michael Francis, 56, of Colchester in possession of stolen property.

Law enforcement data received by police at the scene revealed that Francis had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Chittenden County. He was transported to Porter Medical Center for evaluation.

The Vermont State Police was assisted in the pursuit and aftermath by Vergennes Police Department, Middlebury Rescue and Vergennes Fire Department.