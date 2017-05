× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY – A Green Mountain Power utility crew from the company’s Middlebury District Office were at work on power lines located along Seymour Street in Middlebury on May 16. The crew used multiple cherry picker-equipped trucks to replace existing wire with a larger gauge wire. According to GMP spokeswoman Kristin Carlson, the work is being done for easier maintenance and to improve reliability.