Hikers asked to avoid muddy trails throughout Vermont

MIDDLEBURY — In case it has escaped anyone’s attention, mud season is an annual occurrence in Vermont, and that means the Green Mountain Club, along with the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and the Green Mountain National Forest ask for Vermonter’s cooperation in avoiding trails that have been marked closed. Snowmelt and rain cause trials to remain wet, muddy and prone to erosion even when the rest of Vermont has breathed a sigh of relieve that another season of muddy roads has passed without being ignominiously hauled out of a bog (that used to be your road) by a kind neighbor with a big tractor.

Hikers walking on saturated trails or avoiding wet trails by walking on the side cause damage to surrounding vegetation, widen trails and inhibit natural drainage.

“It can take hours for a volunteer or trail crew to fix what takes just moments to damage by hiking on muddy trails,” says Jessica Savage, FPR’s Recreation Program Manager. “In a way, each footstep on a muddy trail makes extra work for people who are needed for other major projects on trails. We know the sunshine makes getting outside a priority, but saving your mountain hikes until the trails are dried out will ensure a better, longer hiking season for all.”

Hikers are encouraged to use dry trails at lower elevations, dirt roads and recreation paths during the damp spring months, so that by summer the trails will be in good shape for everyone. A weekly trail update with the latest conditions and a list of alternative hikes will be posted on the Vermont State Parks website at: http://vtstateparks.com/hiking.html#mudSeasonHiking.