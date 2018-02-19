Hip-hop style

MIDDLEBURY | Learn contemporary hip-hop and dance floorwork in this Middlebury workshop which will introduce you to a unique approach to contemporary floorwork, while also allowing them to experience the rawness of underground streetdance. The class is taught by Cameron McKinney’ using the Nagare technique. Sponsored by the Middlebury College Dance Program. Free and open to the public, Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 4:30 p.m., Movement Matters: Master Class in the Mahaney Center for the Arts, Dance Theatre on campus.