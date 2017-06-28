Historian, author to revisit War of 1812 in Middlebury

× Expand Photo provided Vermont and Lake Champlain played a key role in America’s victory over England in the War of 1812. That story is told in a new book, titled “Unshackling America...”.

MIDDLEBURY — A new book by historian and Champlain College professor Willard Sterne Randall reexamines the nearly forgotten War of 1812, also known as America’s Second War of Independence.

Titled, “Unshackling America: How the War of 1812 Truly Ended the American Revolution,” the new book took six years to research and write, the author said.

Randall will visit Middlebury on Thursday, July 6 to discuss the book and how the War of 1812 relates to today’s Americans. He will greet the public at 7 p.m. at the Residence at Otter Creek located at 350 Lodge Road. The event is sponsored by the Vermont Book Shop.

According to the Vermont author, he wanted to retell the war’s story, which was really a fight to complete the American Revolution.

The ultimate American victory against Great Britain is easily seen in the role Vermont played in the conflict. A major naval battle was waged on Lake Champlain in 1814; it contributed to ending England’s desire to exercise influence over its former 13 colonies.

“Neither Jefferson nor any other Founding Father could divine that the Revolutionary period of 1763 to 1783 had concluded only one part, the first phase of their ordeal,” according to Sterne Randall. “The Treaty of Paris of 1783 at the end of the Revolutionary War halted overt combat but had achieved only partial political autonomy from Britain. By not guaranteeing American economic independence and agency, Britain continued to deny American sovereignty.”

Sterne Randall, who has received awards and accolades for his work, has written a number of award-winning biographies of great Americans, including Benjamin Franklin, Benedict Arnold, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Ethan Allen.

Randall is a distinguished scholar in history and long-time professor at Champlain College. He lives in Burlington with his wife, Nancy Nahra, with whom he has co-authored multiple volumes of history.

“Unshackling America...” is the main summer selection of the History Book Club and alternate selection of Military Book Club and the Library of Science.