Historic Bristol church becomes handicap accessible

BRISTOL — Members of the First Baptist Church of Bristol recently announced that the church, including the upstairs sanctuary, is now handicap accessible.

The church was built in 1819 and had a major renovation in 1925. Since then, a few smaller remodels and additions were done including handicap ramps to access the lower level nursery, restrooms, vestry and kitchen areas. 

However, the second-floor sanctuary remained inaccessible to people with limited mobility. About 10 years ago, the small congregation began to look into a way to remedy this and started to raise funds in an effort to give everyone the ability to worship God together. 

On Feb. 19, Margaret Owen, a senior member, officially opened a lift at a ribbon cutting with Interim Pastor Todd Goodyear, Assistant Trustee and Project Coordinator Randy Crowe and other members of the congregation. Owen was the first member to access the sanctuary by riding in the newly installed lift.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines