Historic Bristol church becomes handicap accessible

× Expand Photo provided Interim Pastor Todd Goodyear, Randy Crowe and Margaret Owen at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

BRISTOL — Members of the First Baptist Church of Bristol recently announced that the church, including the upstairs sanctuary, is now handicap accessible.

The church was built in 1819 and had a major renovation in 1925. Since then, a few smaller remodels and additions were done including handicap ramps to access the lower level nursery, restrooms, vestry and kitchen areas.

However, the second-floor sanctuary remained inaccessible to people with limited mobility. About 10 years ago, the small congregation began to look into a way to remedy this and started to raise funds in an effort to give everyone the ability to worship God together.

On Feb. 19, Margaret Owen, a senior member, officially opened a lift at a ribbon cutting with Interim Pastor Todd Goodyear, Assistant Trustee and Project Coordinator Randy Crowe and other members of the congregation. Owen was the first member to access the sanctuary by riding in the newly installed lift.