Hit-and-run driver reports to police

× Expand VSP photo Tucker Bond-Watts

FERRISBURGH | Vermont State Police reported last weekend that Tucker Bond-Watts, 32, was the driver of a red pickup truck that struck a SUV driven by Patricia Wilson, 49, of Benson, on Route 7 at Greenbush Road in Ferrisburgh on Dec. 8 causing her car to roll over in the roadway.

Wilson, along with two members of her family, were treated for minor injuries.

Bond-Watts, in accompaniment of his attorney, walked into the VSP New Haven Barracks to address the incident.

On Dec. 8, at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to U.S. Route 7 at the intersection with Greenbush Road in the town of Ferrisburgh for a report of a two vehicle crash.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Vergennes Fire Department, Ferrisburgh Fire Department and Vergennes Rescue. Investigation revealed that vehicle 2, operated by Wilson, had been traveling south on Route 7 when a red truck traveling east on Greenbush Road entered Route 7 subsequently striking the rear end of vehicle 2. The contact between both vehicle’s caused vehicle 2 to roll several times in the roadway.

The operator of the red tuck left the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

Wilson and her two passengers were transported to UVM Medical Center for evaluation and treatment for suspected minor injuries.

Troopers searched the area in an attempt to locate the red truck, however the vehicle and operator were not located. However, Bond-Watts the truck driver’s appeared before police in New Haven later.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone eyewitnesses are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919; or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.