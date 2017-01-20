HOBY Youth Leadership Delegate

× Expand Photo provided Cyrus Devine

VERGENNES — Every year, each high school in the United States may choose one sophomore to represent them at their state’s Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership (HOBY) Conference. This year, Vergennes Union High School’s HOBY Ambassador is Cyrus Devine.

Cyrus was nominated and selected for this honor based on his demonstrated and potential leadership skills and traits. Cyrus will attend the HOBY Conference on May 25-28, at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt, where he will participate in seminars and meet with leaders in the fields of education, government, and the professions to discuss present and future issues. Cyrus is the son of Vernon and Hillary Devine of North Ferrisburgh.