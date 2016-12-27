Homestead Hops Teams Up With Local Brewers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homestead Hops Kelly and Kathleen Norris with their dog Rastus at Homestead Hops.

STARKSBORO — Driving up Vermont Route 17 between Bristol and Waitsfield, just past the Jerusalem Country Store in Starksboro, you’ll see a sight that appears to be a fusion of wine vineyard and Jack’s magic beanstalk. Eighteen foot poles support trellises where vines spiral upward. Hops has made a comeback in Addison County and you’re looking at Homestead Hops hop yard.

In the 1800’s, Vermont grew more than eight percent of the hops in the United States. It was an important part of the state’s farm economy until prohibition and the onset of plant disease ended its viability in the Green Mountain State. For much of the 20th century hops were mainly grown on the West Coast, where farmers engaged in large-scale production of this critical element in beer making.

Today, the explosion of craft breweries in Vermont has made hops farming a financially attractive pursuit once again.

Three years ago Starksboro residents Kelly and Kathleen Norris decided to give it a try on a beautiful piece of family land they had recently acquired. While on vacation in Arizona they happened to see local news footage about the shortage of hops due to the rapidly growing craft beer industry.

Kathleen said she and Kelly had been looking for something new to do and they dove right into researching the feasibility of becoming hops farmers. Kathleen said they decided to name the new farm Homestead Hops as a tribute to Kelly’s mother and grandmother, who were both born in a farmhouse that once stood on the land.

The Norris’s also own Norris Family Sugarworks and it seemed like the two enterprises would complement each other season-wise. Not people to shy away from hard work, they entered into their new project with eyes wide open but not yet fully aware of the difficulties they’d encounter along the way.

After consulting with hops authority Dr. Heather Darby from the University of Vermont Extension service, they determined that their soils were indeed suitable for growing hops, and more importantly, the field has good airflow, which is critical to the health of hops plants.

They dug their first holes on a little more than two acres in November of 2014, but the following cold and rainy growing season were unkind to their 2000 plants. Although they were able to save the majority of them, they still lost a substantial number.

Because hops farming practices dictate that no harvesting is done the first year to aid root production, they hoped for and were granted a better growing season in 2016. This past summer and fall proved to be perfectly warm and dry and with hops growing up to a foot a day in hot weather they were able to harvest a decent percentage of their crop.

Hops requires an enormous amount of water, so an irrigation pond had to be built to supply the 5,000 to 6,000 gallons of water the plants require every day to survive the growing season. The dry summer was a double-edged sword — good for plant health and growth, but requiring a constant supply of life-giving water.

And still the learning curve wasn’t finished with the nascent hops farmers, not by a long shot. Kathleen said they had thought that selling their product would be the easy part, but it turned out there were a lot of steps to take before cashing any checks. She said it’s finally all come together, but it took a while and further investment of time and money.

First they had to purchase a harvester and then build a dryer to dry the cones. Kelly built a baler, and they eventually wound up with a huge pile of 20-foot by 10-foot bales of hops.

The next question, Kathleen said with a laugh, was “where do we put these things?”

They rented freezer space in a commercial warehouse in Williston to store the bales, and then, because brewers want their hops in pelleted form, they trucked them to Syracuse to be pelletized.

The Norris’s perseverance is paying off. They are now Citizen Cider’s largest hops producer, and are selling to Bobcat Brewing, Hogback Mountain Brewing, Lawson’s and Drop-In Breweries, with negotiations in the works for several others. Vermont brewers prefer to source locally grown hops for their product, and the Norris’s are now positioned to provide a steady supply.

This past fall Homestead Hops held a Fall Foliage Open House and Hogback Mountain Brewing made a limited release of Homestead Maple Brown Ale using hops and maple the Norris’s have produced. The event — and the beer — were a big hit and Kathleen is hoping to have more events where people can come and enjoy the breathtaking scenery, meet with friends and neighbors and enjoy tastings of great Vermont beers made with their hops. Eventually they hope to open an independently run brewery on-site.

Kathleen said she and Kelly are feeling good about farming on family land and they are looking to the future.

“It’s a big time commitment, a big investment,” she said.