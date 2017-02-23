Homeward Bound introduces Pet CORE

MIDDLEBURY — Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, has teamed up with the Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) to introduce a new public service program to under-served pet owners. The program is called Pet CORE (Community Outreach Resources Education) and its mission is to reach out to targeted communities around the county to offer a resource referral and educational visit.

Outreach visits will be conducted by Homeward Bound staff and volunteers who will build relationships with pet owners and facilitate access to pet care services. They will offer information on spay/neuter programs and services, low-income pet food programs, Pet ID options, and parasite preventatives. Program staff will travel in a Pet CORE van and make their visits on Saturdays. The ACCT has identified four high density mobile home parks for the program. The Pet CORE crew has a goal to pay a two-hour visit to each of the sites twice in the coming year.

Homeward Bound Executive Director Jess Danyow is hopeful that Pet CORE will provide a valuable service to the community. “Sometimes it’s most effective to meet people where they are. We know there are dozens of pet owners in Addison County who could benefit from our many community programs and we want to be sure they aren’t falling through the cracks. Educating the community and improving the lives of animals is at the cornerstone of our mission. We believe that Pet CORE will play a vital role in our ability to meet our goal to grow community programs aimed at eliminating the causes of animal homelessness in 2017.”