Homeward Bound seeking applicants

MIDDLEBURY — Homeward Bound has launched registration for Camp Whiskers & Wags, their humane education summer camp. Thanks to generous community support, they are offering full scholarships to local youth who are interested in attending and have a need for financial assistance.

After the popularity of Camp Whiskers & Wags in its first year, the humane society is expanding to three one-week sessions. The schedule will be as follows:

Aug. 7-11 (ages 7 & 8)

Aug. 14-18 (ages 9 & 10)

Aug. 21-25 (ages 11 & 12)

Each week is limited to 20 campers. To be considered for a camp scholarship, proof of free/reduced lunch eligibility is required.

Homeward Bound executive director, Jessica Danyow, shares, “It is important to us to be able to offer scholarships as we know that all participants will benefit from this positive, life-expanding opportunity and we don’t want financial need to be a barrier.”

The focus of Camp Whiskers & Wags will be to guide children in proper pet care behavior; to teach children safety around animals; to encourage children’s empathy toward animals and their welfare, and to expose children to careers involving animals. All Camp activities will take place on the shelter grounds at 236 Boardman Street in Middlebury. The program will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Camp tuition is $205 per week.

Danyow adds, “We have a beautiful facility and the capacity to expand mission-driven programs that increase our impact in the community. We are excited to offer a learning experience for children that will help them become compassionate adults who value animals and their role in society. We believe instilling in children an ethic of serving others builds character and will contribute to the humane and responsible care of animals and each other in future generations.”

Camp applications are downloadable from the shelter’s homepage at www.homewardboundanimals.org or by calling 802-388-1100.