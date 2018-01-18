Hospice group receives $2,500 foundation grant

× Expand Photo courtesy of United Way of Addison County According to Shirley Ryan, administrative director of Hospice Volunteer Services of Addison County, a $2,500 grant it received will help further its mission of care and support for those facing the end of life.

MIDDLEBURY | Hospice Volunteer Services of Addison County recently received a $2,500 grant from the Middlebury-based Vermont Community Foundation “Small and Inspiring” grant program.

According to Shirley Ryan, administrative director of Hospice Volunteer Services, the grant will help further the mission of care and support for those facing the end of life.

“Hospice Volunteer Services’ wishes to express sincere appreciation for the collaborative work of the Vermont Community Foundation in securing funding for the Music and Memory Project in the hospice environment. This expressive project enables our elder community to tap musical memories to unlock communications that are otherwise evading them. We use this mainly in Alzheimer and dementia patients, but also find if rewarding in our bereavement work,” according to Ryan.

Hospice Volunteer Services is a not-for-profit agency committed to offering care and support to those in our community facing the end of life or grieving the death of a loved one. The mission includes educating the community on dying, death, and bereavement, Ryan noted.