Hospital gets 5-stars for COPD treatment, others

RUTLAND | A Rutland Regional Medical Center hospital official announced that it has achieved a five-star rating for several life-saving and life-enhancing treatments.

Its performance in total-knee replacement, treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and gall-bladder surgery received five stars from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

“Rutland Regional is the only hospital in Vermont to receive a five star for total knee replacement in 2018, the only hospital in Vermont to receive a five star for Total Knee Replacement for eight years in a row, and the only hospital in Vermont to receive a five star for gall-bladder removal surgery for two years in a row,” according to hospital spokesperson Peg Bolgioni.

“Also, Rutland Regional was one of only three hospitals in Vermont to receive a five star for treatment of COPD (a chronic lung disease) in 2018. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 34 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.”

These achievements are part of the findings recently released by Healthgrades and are featured in its 2018 Report to the Nation.