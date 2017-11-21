Hot tub winners announced

RUTLAND | Ed Allen, owner of Allen Pools & Spa, runs three stores in Rutland, Williston and White River Junction and is involved in many community activities, especially the fight against breast cancer.

Allen sponsored the business’ annual hot tub raffle to raise awareness about breast cancer which afflicts both women and some men.

“We started focusing on breast cancer a few years ago after Ed lost his sister Kerrie Clifford to breast cancer,” company spokeswoman Shara DiGrazia said. “She was well known to the Susan G. Komen people, always a part of the events and was labeled Affiliate’s Survivor of the Year in 2007.”

DiGrazia said that ever since he lost Kerrie, Allen has wanted to do everything possible to help battle breast cancer and help others affected by it.

This year, Allen Pools & Spas madestrides against breast cancer by selling raffle tickets to win a Freeflow Cascina Spa or Big Green Egg Mini Max.

The following are 2017 winners:

Hot Tub Winner: Laurie Mecier.

Mini Max Big Green Egg Winner: Leanne Bixby.

Tickets to VINS: Dana En.