House catches fire in Waltham ... twice

WALTHAM — On Dec. 29 the Vergennes Fire Department responded to a 911 call from 1643 Green Street in Waltham.

Mirabai Verner-Lust called to report her house was filled with smoke and on fire. Upon arrival the fire department found a 2-foot by 2-foot area of carpet had been burned in the living room. The fire was quickly extinguished and the smoke alarms were equipped with new batteries to alarm the occupants of a fire. It is unknown, according to the occupant, how this fire may have started.

On Dec. 30, at approximately 2 p.m. the Vergennes Fire Department returned to the same residence when a passing motorist noticed fire coming from the front porch area of the house.

Fire Investigators from the Vermont State Police and the Division of Fire Safety responded to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The fire was determined to have started on the outside porch area of the home, near the front entrance.

Verner-Lust was sleeping when the fire was noticed and called in to 911. Verner-Lust was transported to Porter Hospital in Middlebury for minor injuries she sustained while escaping from the home. Damage estimates to the house are not available at this time, but smoke, soot and water damage to the interior are extensive and the house cannot be safely occupied at this time.

Anyone having any information regarding this fire is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz of the Vermont State Police at 878-7111 or any member of the Vergennes Police Department.

The Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) also offers an award of up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the person(s) who are involved in an arson fire – 1-800-322-7766.