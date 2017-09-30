Humane Society appoints Rushing

PITTSFORD | The Rutland County Humane Society Board of Directors announced the appointment of Kevin A. Rushing, D.V.M. as executive director.

Rushing worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development for more than 33 years. He brings to the RCHS extensive senior executive level experience in strategic planning and the design of economic and social development, humanitarian, and disaster assistance programs.

Animal welfare has always been a passion for Rushing with veterinary medical skills, leadership capabilities and dedication to building a humane community.

Rushing will begin his tenure on Oct. 1. He can be reached at ExecutiveDirector@rchsvt.org or (802) 483-9171.