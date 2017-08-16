Humane Society kicks off summer camp

× Expand Photo provided Camp Whiskers and Wags is a fun learning experience for local children. “We believe instilling in children an ethic of caring builds character and will contribute to the humane and responsible treatment of animals and each other in the future,” Addison County Homeward Bound’s Jess Danyow said. “This camp is an important part of our organization’s mission.”

MIDDLEBURY - Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, is hosting 60 youth between the ages of 7 and 12 over the next three weeks at Camp Whiskers and Wags.

They hail from as close as Addison and Rutland County and as far away as Boston and Houston.

According to Executive Director Jess Danyow, “we have greatly expanded Camp this year, offering an additional session and almost doubling the number of young people we are reaching as a result. We’ve even attracted out-of-state campers who are incorporating Camp Whiskers & Wags into their summer stays. We are thrilled to be reaching almost twice as many youth with our humane education program this summer.”

Camp Whiskers & Wags is designed to guide children in proper pet care behavior; to teach children safety around animals; to encourage children’s empathy toward animals and their welfare; and to expose children to careers involving animals. Each day of camp has a theme.

Special guest presenters join the campers to assist in teaching the camp curriculum. Presenters visiting camp this year include a mobile veterinarian, a wildlife rehabilitator, a police K-9 and his handler, a dog groomer, a humane lobbyist and more.