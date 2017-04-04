Humane Society to host ‘lunch & learn’

× Expand Photo provided Attorney Carolyn Thompson with her dog Rusty are ready for the Lunch & Learn event to benefit Pet Trusts Monday, April 10.

MIDDLEBURY — Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, is teaming up with local attorney Carolyn Thompson to offer a special “lunch and learn” event to educate the community about Pet Trusts on Monday, April 10. A pet trust is a legal arrangement that provides financial support and care for animals if their owner becomes personally unable to provide for the pet’s care, due to the owner’s disability or death.

“One advantage of a pet trust is that you can provide very specific instructions about almost anything you can think of regarding your pet”, says Thompson. She will walk attendees through the most important provisions when considering this type of planning and the options available to them. “Who will take care of your pet when you no longer can? A Pet Trust will answer this question and provide you with peace of mind.”

This educational opportunity is available to pet owners in the community. Homeward Bound Executive Director Jess Danyow arranged the event to help pet owners plan for the future. “We know how much people love their pets and we appreciate Carolyn’s willingness to educate us on Pet Trusts.” said Danyow. “I think people can become quickly overwhelmed with estate planning and it helps to have it broken down into digestible pieces by a friendly, knowledgeable professional.”

The “lunch and learn” will be held at the shelter from noon-12:4 5pm. To register, please contact Hannah at Homeward Bound at 388-1100 ext. 224 or hmanley@homewardboundanimals.org. Only 12 seats are available. There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to bring a brown bag lunch.