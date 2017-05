× Expand Photo provided Pictured is Charlie and Ruth Magill, Tom Nola, Ted Marcy, Geoff Hurd, Carolyn Brusetti and Kathy Webb.

Members of the North Ferrisburgh United Methodist Church volunteered time and labor to help with on-going Hurricane Sandy recovery work. A team of church volunteers traveled to Forked River, New Jersey to help rebuild a ravaged residential area. “We worked on the sheet rock ... thanking God for the dust masks that covered our face,” said volunteer Charlie Magill.