Ice rescue

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mark Bouvier/Monkton F.D. Pictured: Monkton firefighter Buzz Kuhns in 2017.

MONKTON | Firefighters helped rescue a group of ice anglers on Cedar Lake, near Monkton Road, on March 6. The Monkton Volunteer Fire Department reported that at least one fisherman fell through the ice into the cold water around noon. The fallen man was able to extricate himself from the lake. Monkton Assistant Fire Chief Curtis Layne reported that all of the men were pulled off the ice with no injuries.