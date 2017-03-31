Ice strikes motorist’s windshield

CHARLOTTE — On March 22 at approximately 8:45 VSP Williston Troopers responded to the report of ice that went through the front windshield of a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 in Charlotte. It was reported that the operator had injuries. Upon VSP arrival it was found that ice came off the top of a commercial motor vehicle trailer traveling south (reported to be a red cab, white trailer, with red lettering) and flew onto windshield of a Chevy Tahoe being driven by Celeste N. Brasseur who was northbound. After the ice struck the vehicle and went directly through the front windshield into the face of Brasseur she lost control and traveled off the east side of U.S. Route 7. Brasseur was transported to UVMC by Charlotte Rescue with significant facial lacerations. A BOL (be on the lookout )was sent to the Vergennes P.D. as well as VSP New Haven in an attempt to identify the operator of the Commercial Motor Vehicle. No registration plate was obtained from the truck. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Charlotte Rescue and Fire.

Troopers continue to remind all motorists to clear ice off your vehicles to prevent injury collisions. Anyone who may have obtained a registration plate for the southbound Commercial Motor Vehicle is asked to contact Cpl. Andrew Leise at the Williston Barracks at 878-7111.