Ice strikes motorist’s windshield

CHARLOTTE — On March 22  at approximately 8:45 VSP Williston Troopers responded to the report of ice that went through the front windshield of a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 in Charlotte. It was reported that the operator had injuries. Upon VSP arrival it was found that ice came off the top of a commercial motor vehicle trailer traveling south (reported to be a red cab, white trailer, with red lettering) and flew onto windshield of a Chevy Tahoe being driven by Celeste N. Brasseur who was northbound. After the ice struck the vehicle and went directly through the front windshield into the face of Brasseur she lost control and traveled off the east side of U.S. Route 7. Brasseur was transported to UVMC by Charlotte Rescue with significant facial lacerations. A BOL (be on the lookout )was sent to the Vergennes P.D. as well as VSP New Haven in an attempt to identify the operator of the Commercial Motor Vehicle. No registration plate was obtained from the truck. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Charlotte Rescue and Fire.

Troopers continue to remind all motorists to clear ice off your vehicles to prevent injury collisions. Anyone who may have obtained a registration plate for the southbound Commercial Motor Vehicle is asked to contact Cpl. Andrew Leise at the Williston Barracks at 878-7111.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines