× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Carhops Priscilla Mayo and Laurie Davis pick up drive-in orders at the window last Friday.

MIDDLEBURY – Vermont’s iconic A&W Root Beer Drive-In, located along U.S. Route 7 in Middlebury, opened for the summer season last week. The drive-in opened more than 60 years ago and is the last one of its kind in the state. According to veteran manager Gail Daha, A&W has added British-style fish and chips and deep-fried Twinkies to the meal and dessert menu this year.