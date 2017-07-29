Illick, Lewis Creek Association receives green award

× Expand Photo provided Marty Illick of Charlotte receives Green Mountain Power’s 2017 environmental award presented by GMP Vice President Steve Costello.

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte resident and environmentalist Marty Illick and the Lewis Creek Association (LCA) have received the annual GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award.

LCA, established in 1990, was created out of the Hinesburg Land Trust to protect the wetlands and greater watershed of the Lewis Creek which encompasses the LaPlatte River, Thorp Brook, Kimball Brook, Holmes Brook and McCabe’s Brook. These watersheds span Ferrisburgh, Monkton, Charlotte, Hinesburg, Starksboro and Bristol in Addison and Chittenden counties. Illick is the executive director of LCA.

“The award, named for famed osprey advocate Meeri Zetterstrom of Milton, was presented last week for more than 25 years of work and education to improve the Lewis Creek watershed,” according to Steve Costello of Green Mountain Power in Rutland. “Nominated by employees of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Illick, the executive director, and LCA were praised for using data as a tool to support conservation in the watershed.”

Watershed residents Jim Pease and Karen Bates nominated Illick for the award. “Over the last 10 years, the LCA has persevered and continues to improve the evolving relationship it has with state and local governments.The LCA has, more than any other water quality non-profit organization in the state, delved into the complexities of water quality monitoring, stream geology and the interaction between water quality, nutrient runoff and land use,” according to Pease and Bates nomination submission.

“Like Meeri Zetterstrom, who was never afraid of ruffling feathers as she worked to restore nearly extinct ospreys to Vermont’s skies, Marty Illick and the LCA have embraced the difficult conversations that often accompany environmental progress,” Costello said.

Illick has been working with the Lewis Creek Association since its inception in 1990 and other Vermont environmental initiatives since 1975. She is an organic agriculture and food industry consultant, a board member of the Charlotte Land Trust, Addison County River Watch Collaborative, South Chittenden River Watch and a commissioner of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.