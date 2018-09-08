Images of Vermont’s 1927 flood became a horror classic

× Expand Library of Congress A year after the great flood of November 1927, author H.P. Lovecraft visited his publishing friend Vrest Orton in Vermont.

MIDDLEBURY | If you’re a fan of horror and fantasy pulp fiction, you’ve probably heard of New England author H.P. Lovecraft. Lovecraft lived in an odd world having been born (in 1890), and then dying (in 1937), in Providence. Both of Lovecraft’s parents were committed to the same mental institution beginning when the author was three years old.

According to the U.K. Guardian, “After his death, (H.P.’s wife) Sonia Lovecraft told a Lovecraft scholar that he was a virgin when they married in 1924, aged 34. Before their marriage, Lovecraft reportedly bought numerous books about sex and studied them in order to perform on their wedding night.”

Aside from being shy in the bedroom, Lovecraft had a famous pal, magician Harry Houdini. The men became friends after Lovecraft was assigned the task of ghostwriting Houdini’s monthly national magazine column about magic.

So, how did Lovecraft manage to make a strange connection with Vermont?

A year after the great flood of November 1927, author H.P. Lovecraft visited his publishing friend Vrest Orton in Vermont.

Orton had escaped New York City to spend time with family and friends in the Brattleboro-Townshend area; he was only too happy to welcome Lovecraft to tour of Vermont’s uprooted, post-diluvian landscape.

Both men would soon make bigger names for themselves—one as a writer of classic horror and scienti-fiction tales (as they were first called), the other as the mail-order genius and founder of the world-famous Vermont Country Store in Weston.

According to Orton, in a letter penned some years later, “Mr. Lovecraft is a very great writer. He is perhaps so great that he will never be appreciated.”

Visiting Orton, Lovecraft toured the devastation of the great ‘27 flood still fresh less than a year later—there, he also visited Brattleboro artist Bert Akley and poet-pressman Arthur Henry Goodenough, who lived north of Orton’s residence.

The 1928 trip to Vermont was a boon to Lovecraft’s active imagination; as a result, he created a twisted tale which blended fact, fantasy, and science while even including Akley (spelled Akeley in the horror story “The Whisperer of Darkness”) as a character.

Soon after the 1928 trip, Lovecraft wrote to a friend noting that, “I (‘ve) seen no country niftier than the wild hills west of Brattleboro, where... (Goodenough) hangs out… Once you climb the slopes toward the setting sun, you’re in another... elder world.”

According to freelance writer Mark Bushnell of Middlesex, who has researched Lovecraft’s local connections, the author’s imagination had some Vermonters actually believing in the fantastic premise of “Whisperer...”—at least at first.

“(In the Lovecraft story) people reported seeing the dead bodies of odd-looking creatures floating in the state’s rivers and streams,” according to Bushnell. “The creatures were said to be about five-feet long and pinkish. Witnesses wrote of their sightings in the Rutland Herald and Brattleboro Reformer. Soon, a lively debate ignited in the papers’ letter-to-the-editor sections between believers and nonbelievers.”

Need we mention that Lovecraft’s weird tale—which mentioned alien bodies from the mysterious planet Yuggoth, akin to the just discovered planet Pluto—was told by Vermont hillbillies to local editors?These believeable tidbits helped lift “The Whisperer of Darkness” from the realm of pulp fiction to the level of an American horror classic. The little piece, first published in 1931, went on to become a major influence; even bestselling author Stephen King admits the story was an early career inspiration.