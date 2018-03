× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio

MIDDLEBURY These winter-hairy domestic boars, located at Three Dog Farm along Blake Roy Road in Middlebury, keep a keen look out for their morning chow and accompanying feeder. So, what’s in a pig’s eye anyway? Pigs have panoramic and binocular vision. But the extent to they have color vision is debated by biologists. Cone cells in the retinas of pigs detect blue and green wavelengths (which suggests there’s some color vision present).