In praise of (two) liberals

Regular readers of my State Headliners column may have noticed that I don’t always name the Vermont’s left-leaning policy pushers.

My mother said that if I don’t have anything good to say about people, don’t say anything at all. My father would add, ‘especially not in writing.’ My father was a lawyer.

But today, there are two liberals-in-good-standing who deserve our acclamation. Let us now praise famous men.

Well, at least one of them is famous. Show his mug on T.V. is Sombor, Serbia and every male over age five will say, “Xej, To Je LeBron” (“Look, it’s LeBron”). For not forgetting the folks back home, and for signing with the Lakers and thus eliminating the Cavaliers as the armed pillbox blocking the Celtics’ advance to the NBA Finals, I can overlook basketball superstar LeBron James saying President Trump is “using sports to divide a nation” long after Colin Kaepernick’s horse had already been proudly escorted from the barn by the political and media left.

Today’s other praiseworthy liberal is famous only in the Vermont State House. Mike Fisher, former Addison County legislator who voted consistently left during his seven terms (2000-2015), is the State of Vermont Health Care Advocate, a position created by the Legislature. He worked pretty much under the public’s radar until last week, when he pushed back against health insurance company lawyers who tried (successfully) to keep him from testifying before the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) about another proposed rate hike.

In Vermont, health care insurance is state-regulated. Companies have a practical monopoly on selling health insurance, but only at rates approved by the State.

During rate hike hearings last week, Fisher – who is, remember, the state of Vermont Health Care Advocate – tried to testify as an expert witness.

No can do, the health insurance lawyers said. They said his testimony wasn’t “expert” enough – it was just opinion. The GMCB agreed. The case for the proposed rate hike will proceed without an official word from Fisher, who nonetheless made his position crystal clear to WCAX: “Hey, Vermonters aren’t a bottomless pit. Vermonters can’t afford to get the care that they need.”

I don’t know if Fisher’s testimony meets the legal definition of “expert.” I do know that I hope the GMCB and the companies they supposedly oversee get the message. Gov. Scott and Pres. Trump have done much to reduce Vermonters’ tax and energy burden. Their hard-won progress should not be offset by a rate hike approved with reams of testimony from insurance companies but none from our consumer advocate.

So Kudos to LeBron for being compassionate with his own money, and to Fisher for demanding that state government remember who is paying the bills. There’s hope for these (two) liberals yet.