In the dog house

× Expand Photo provided Pictured: Corey James of G. Stone, Hannah Manley of Homeward Bound, Magnum the dog, Elizabeth Bolduc of Magnum’s Mom, and Dana Peterson of the Hannaford Career Center.

And the winner is, Magnum the dog! This lucky pooch won the Homeward Bound Ultimate Dog House through a summertime fundraiser conducted by Addison County’s Humane Society. The house was built and donated by Hannaford Career Center adult ed classes. The interior was completed by Nancy Leary and G. Stone Motors displayed the house.