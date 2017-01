× Expand U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Neo Greene III

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Drake Chamberlain, from Burlington, fills a spotting dolly with hydraulic engine oil in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike and its carrier strike group are returning from a 7-month combat deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.