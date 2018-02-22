Indian artifacts to be moved

× Expand Vermont Archaeology Heritage Center

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay reported that Robert Bartone, director of the Northeast Archaeology Research Center (NE ARC) in Farmington, Maine, will transfer local artifacts to Barre.

Ramsay reported that Bartone had recently contacted her to request the town’s permission to transfer more than 700 recently-cataloged Native American artifacts recovered from three archaeological sites on town-owned land, located along Otter Creek, to the Vermont Archaeology Heritage Center in Barre.

The artifacts will be permanently housed in the Barre center and made available for research, education and public interpretation.

The recovered items were part of archaeological field work that NE ARC conducted in 2010 and 2012 on behalf of Central Vermont Public Service and Green Mountain Power.

The recovery dig was part of the U.S. Energy Regulatory Commission hydroelectric relicensing process.

On Feb. 13, the Middlebury Selectboard authorized Ramsay to sign a deed of gift to the Archaeology Heritage Center allowing the transfer of the artifacts.