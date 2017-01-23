Inspection stickers stolen from two Rutland dealerships

RUTLAND — Over the weekend of Jan. 14, sometime between Saturday evening and the early hours of Monday morning, unknown suspects broke into two Rutland car dealerships and made off with several books of unissued inspection stickers, according to police reports.

Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to Brileya’s Jeep-Chrysler and Shearer Honda — located just four miles from one another on Route 7— to investigate.

At Brileya’s, the unused stickers were locked in a drawer, so after using a crowbar to break into the back door, the thieves pried the padlock off to get to the approximately 80 stickers that had not yet been used.

“I’m finding it quite disturbing that they would go to this length to get an inspection book,” said Brileya in an interview with WCAX. “I’m hoping this is not a trend.”

Stolen and fake inspection stickers are not a new occurrence. This past weekend, police officers stopped a driver in Cambridge and discovered that her car was sporting a sticker not assigned to a specific vehicle.

Over the past few years, thefts of inspection stickers have been on the rise since new security features — such as holograms and self-void features — have made them harder to counterfeit to sell on the Black Market. Newer stickers will have a barcode on them for use with the new Automated Vehicle Inspection Program, coming in March.

Thieves who sell the stickers count on the fact that some people cannot afford necessary repairs to get their car to pass inspection, so they would rather take the risk and pay a smaller amount for a stolen sticker.

Speaking to local dealers about the thefts, one — who wished to remain anonymous — said, “I think it’s more of a drug issue than a sticker inspection issue. They aren’t breaking in because their car isn’t passing, they are breaking in because they can sell them. We have had instances before of people breaking into cars to steal one sticker from the windshield, and in that case, it was probably for their own car. But for them to be stealing entire books, they’re just trying to make a buck.”

Police are following leads and hope to find the culprits soon. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police at 802-773-9101, or may go online and anonymously submit a tip at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.