It’s kitten season in Middlebury and you can help

MIDDLEBURY — It’s kitten season - that time of year when most kittens are born, and Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Middlebury is looking for families to foster the many kittens they are expecting to flow into their facility. Despite the best efforts of animal advocates, shelters and education programs, dozens of unwanted kittens are born in Homeward Bound’s region. Many of these kittens are orphaned or abandoned and are in desperate need of care to see them through the important first weeks of life.

Homeward Bound Executive Director Jessica Danyow says, “While it is possible for a cat to get pregnant any time of the year, the majority of cats seem to have litters in early to late spring. This is why animal shelters like ours see the greatest influx of kittens from spring through summer.”

The Humane Society of the United States says kitten season is actually three seasons, starting in late spring, peaking in late spring or early summer and ending in fall. According to HSUS, kitten season occurs because kittens are born when not spayed or neutered. They flood local shelters, taking resources away from other animals and undermining the chance for adult cats to be adopted. The adults are overlooked by potential adopters who are enchanted with the adorable kittens.

According to the HSUS website; “Resources already hard to come by—like food, money, and space—are often stretched to their limit as shelters and other rescue groups, which often take in thousands of adult animals every year, are inundated with homeless kittens. As shelters and rescue groups struggle to house as many cats as possible, the risk of illness increases.”

Homeward Bound relies on foster families for the kittens and their mothers until they are ready for adoption. Last year, 124 kittens were fostered as well as 12 mother cats. Foster families donate their time and a loving, temporary home and Homeward Bound provides food and other necessities for the cats and kittens.

Both Homeward Bound and Rutland County Humane Society offer a “Spay The Mom” program. If a cat has an “oops” litter of kittens, the owner can have the mother spayed for free on the condition they surrender the entire litter to the shelter, where they will be cared for, spayed or neutered and adopted. The shelters will arrange for a free spaying of the mom at no cost to the owner.

The shelter is currently seeking additional foster families for the program. Those interested in this volunteer position can download a volunteer application from the shelter’s website www.homewardboundanimals.org or email foster@homewardboundanimals.org for more information.

Additionally, Homeward Bound is collecting the supplies that will be needed over the next several months by these volunteers. These supplies include: Triumph kitten food (wet and dry), plain unscented non-clumping clay cat litter, and KMR (Kitten Milk Formula – a milk replacer for orphaned kittens). These donations can be dropped off at the shelter which is located at 236 Boardman Street in Middlebury seven days a week.