It’s time to pick up the trash in Vermont

MONTPELIER — It’s almost here! Green Up Vermont reminds Vermonters about the approaching annual Vermont tradition of Green Up Day. Always the first Saturday in May, Green Up Day this year is Saturday May 6. On this special day volunteers come together to clean up litter from roadsides and public spaces – to help keep Vermont green and clean. The event teaches children the power and fun of communities working together, civic responsibility, respect for the environment and pride in our state.

The first Green Up Day was launched in 1970 by Governor Deane Davis. It drew national media attention with reporters coming up to Vermont to film and photograph crews of all ages, especially lots of kids, cleaning up litter along highways statewide and the Interstate, which was closed from 9 a.m. to noon. Now the non-profit organization Green Up Vermont proudly carries on the tradition, distributing over 50,000 Green Up trash bags, working with volunteer Town Coordinators in all 251 towns and providing widespread promotional messaging for participation.

To find how to take part, visit Green Up’s website at www.greenupvermont.org. Every town’s Coordinator is listed on the “How to Participate” page, as well as how to get Green Up bags, what to do with filled bags, any special offerings – breakfast, lunch, refreshments and even live music. Also visit that site to learn how businesses can be active with funding support.

Vermont’s Interstates and state highways, some 2,707 miles, are cleaned each spring by Vermont’s Agency of Transportation. Community volunteers through Green Up Day efforts focus on town roads – 13,086 miles. Together, Vermonters clean up their communities for the community of Vermont. Come on out and take part!