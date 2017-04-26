It’s time to spruce up your town

MIDDLEBURY — Green Up Day, when Vermont gets its annual spring cleaning, is almost upon us. It takes place on the first Saturday of May so this year it’s on Saturday, May 6. This annual statewide event prompts over 22,000 volunteers to grab trash bags and prowl our roadsides and public spaces to remove the ugly accumulated litter that becomes evident when the last snowbanks have melted away.

Green Up Day was started in 1970 by Governor Deane C. Davis and has grown over the years into a non-profit organization that organizes not only the actual day, but events and contests that precede it. Each year they host an annual writing contest and a poster contest. This years overall winner of the writing contest is Isabel Bohan, Grade 4, of Bradford. The winner of the poster contest is Hope Patraro, Grade 9, of Montpelier.

Green Up day happens in every town in Vermont, with volunteers in groups or alone scouring the roadsides, ditches, waterways to pick up unsightly litter. Generally bags for Green Up are available at local Town Clerk’s offices or another easily accessible community venue. Some towns make a community event out of the day. Leicester is holding a cook-out and raffle, and encouraging pellet stove owners to reuse their pellet bags as trash bags. Lincoln hosts a picnic lunch, and New Haven invites everyone to the Town Green that morning to pick up bags, gloves, safety tips and updates. They also offer free bottled water, bug spray and sunscreen. In Huntington, the Boy Scouts make assignments, pass out bags, help unload full bags and refreshments are provided the Huntington Selectboard.

Green Up Day takes place in every community in Vermont, and is a good way to involve children in an activity that “gives back” through their efforts, and teaches them about the negative effects of littering.

For information on how to be part of Green Up Day 2017, go to http://www.greenupvermont.org/ and find out how to get started Greening Up your corner of Vermont.