It was a storm emergency for local farms

× Expand Photo by Kyle Doda Agricultural structures were damaged across the storm during the Oct. 29-30 windstorm. Pictured: Damage at the Stone Farm in Rutland County.

MIDDLEBURY | Officials of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture's Food and Markets division urged farmers seeking financial recovery assistance after the Oct. 29-30 windstorm to apply for emergency loans as soon as possible.

"By last Tuesday afternoon, more than 20 Vermont farms reported damage or problems caused by wind storms Sunday night and Monday morning," said Trevor Audet of Food and Markets. "The storm is a multi-day event and it’s likely more farms will be impacted as energy crews work to restore power."

Audet reported that agricultural structures such as greenhouses, high tunnels, hoop barns and other mobile field shelters were damaged across the state during the violent storm.

"Several dairy farms continue to use generators to power milking operations, presenting additional logistical (and financial) challenges," Audet said. "As Vermont sugarmakers begin to survey the woods, damages to trees, pipelines and facilities are being reported. In some areas, full restoration could take until the weekend."

According to Audet, "The program currently has around $70,000 in available funding. The maximum loan amount is $10,000 with 0 percent interest, payable over 24 months."

For details about the Vermont Farm Fund program, see vermontfarmfund.org, or contact the VFF Program Manager, Kate Stephenson, at kate@vermontfarmfund.org.